FEMA places more than 53,000 Texas Harvey evacuees in hotels

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says 53,630 Texas residents displaced by Harvey are currently staying in government-funded hotel rooms.

FEMA spokesman Bob Howard the temporary housing has been provided for 18,732 households. Once people are granted the assistance there is a minimum allotment of 14 days, but that can be extended on a case-by-case basis.

FEMA is currently using vacant hotel rooms to provide temporary housing, but officials also are weighing other options such as mobile homes should the need arise.

Under another FEMA program, displaced residents who are able to find their own apartment can receive two months of paid rent upfront and can qualify for more as needed.

Howard says that under the disaster declaration President Donald Trump signed, the federal government contributes 90 percent of the relocation costs while Texas provides the other 10 percent.

© 2017 Associated Press