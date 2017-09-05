FEMA gets first look at damaged homes in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - If you drive around Port Arthur, you can see residents cleaning out their homes. On Tuesday, FEMA workers joined Mayor Derrick Freeman outside one neighborhood.

That’s where they spoke to Gonzalo Alvarez, who was in the process of cleaning his home.

“I’ve been here 29 years and never seen anything like this in my life. Like I said, they have records of me having all my insurance up to date, flood, everything! And this time, I forgot to pay it.” Said Alvarez.

FEMA staff explain they want residents affected by the devastation of Harvey to register online or by phone as they continue to assess damaged homes around Southeast Texas.

“We are going to begin forces into this area over the next few days and weeks to start assisting not only folks in Port Arthur, but also Beaumont, Orange, Newton, Jasper, so they can begin the recovery process.” Said Kevin Hannes with FEMA.

Hannes explains the agency will also bring Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers as well as Disaster Survivors Assistant teams to help register victims.

“I want to make sure that I have hands on knowledge so that we can go back and provide the best support to the State of Texas from federal family into our local partners.” Hannes said.

Mayor Derrick Freeman told 12News about 90 to 95% of citizens in Port Arthur do not have flood insurance.

Register for FEMA aid online (If you need a computer, try your local public library)

Call 800-621-3362 (Voice, 711/VRS-Video Relay Service) TTY: 800-462-7585 Press 2 for Spanish

Download the FEMA app. Click here to download.

