Federal Correctional Complex has not been evacuated

KBMT - The Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Beaumont, Texas, has not been evacuated.

There has been minor flooding in or around the FCC, however the water has begun to recede.



All inmates are safe in the housing units. At this time, the FCC has power, but telephone communication is intermittent.

The FCC says the safety of staff and inmates is paramount. If necessary, staff are prepared to implement additional safety procedures to ensure the well being of both staff and inmates.

