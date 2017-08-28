Family of 6 drowns inside van while trying to escape Harvey floods

The family who drowned in a van on Sunday, August 27, 2017: Manuel Saldivar, 84, in black, his wife Belia, 81, in purple, Daisy Saldivar, 6, in blue, Xavier Saldivar, 8, in yellow, Dominique Saldivar, 14, in black, Devy Saldivar, 16, in white. (Photo: Family photos)

HOUSTON - A family of six is believed to have died after drowning in a white van Sunday afternoon while trying to escape the floods of Hurricane Harvey, relatives tell KHOU 11 News. It is thus far the single deadliest incident resulting from the storm.

The victims include four children (all 16 or younger) and their great-grandparents. The driver of the vehicle (the children's great-uncle) managed to escape before the van went under water.

Family members tell us the victims are Manuel Saldivar, 84, his wife Belia, 81, Daisy Saldivar, 6, Xavier Saldivar, 8, Dominique Saldivar, 14, Devy Saldivar, 16.

According to witnesses, the van was driving down Green River Road in Greens Bayou when it hit high floods after crossing a bridge.

This caused the the van to be swept up in the current, and the driver then crawled out and told the children inside to try and get out through the back door. They were unable to do so.

The driver was able to hang onto a tree limb and escape, but the van sunk.

Witnesses say there were first responders in the area, but there was not enough time to perform a viable rescue operation. Authorities have not officially confirmed the incident, although that is likely because no bodies have been recovered at this time.

Three family members did confirm the story. Many of them are just learning of the news today.

