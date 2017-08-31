Entergy working to restore power in Beaumont

Power line repair (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

BEAUMONT, TX. - There's been a rumor circulating on Facebook saying that Entergy is going to cut off power to the entire city of Beaumont, and hundreds of you have called and messaged us asking if it's true.

Entergy says the rumor is ABSOLUTELY NOT true. In fact, the utility is working hard to restore power to the thousands who have lost it, and it's called for backups. Crews from Mississippi and Louisiana are in town to help with the power restoration efforts.

As of 4:30 p.m., approximately 16,000 customers were without power in Jefferson County, 25,000 were without power in Orange County, and nearly 7,000 were without power in Hardin County. Click here to view the current outage map.

Entergy says that approximately half of the customers who currently don't have power are inaccessible due to flooding, but workers are currently restoring power to as many customers as possible.

Also, a warning-- Entergy says there's no way to be able to tell if a downed power line is energized. If you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE.

