Entergy continues to restore power in Beaumont

According to Entergy, their bringing in five mobile substations from Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi to help restore power to its 2,100 customers without power in the Beaumont area. The President and CEO of Entergy says their sub-stations power certain areas of Beaumont. However, many of those sub-stations were damage due to the flooding.

"So we have a lot of work to do to get these substations back," said Sally Rainer, the President and CEO of Entergy Texas. "My team has been working night and day to try to figure out ways to re-direct service. If we lose one element, we can switch it to serve a different direction."

Sally Rainer says that all of its customers in Beaumont should have their power restored by the end of this week.

© 2017 KBMT-TV