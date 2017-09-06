East Chambers ISD resumes school after being flooded by Harvey

Damages were not extensive to East Chambers ISD, allowing staff to work both during and after Harvey hit southeast Texas.

Restoration and cleaning efforts had progressed enough by Labor Day that the district was able to open school Sept. 5, according to district Superintendent Scott Campbell.

The high school campus saw multiple roof penetrations, and the soaking rain caused damage to ceiling tiles, flooring and equipment beneath the ceiling holes. Most of the damage was concentrated in the office areas of the main building, Campbell explained.

"Water puddled at some entrances," Campbell said. "The auditorium took in some water near the stage area which is below grade two."

At the junior high, intermediate and elementary campuses, there was ceiling tile damage in several areas. The gym at the elementary school had about 1/4 to 1/2 inch of water in the building after Harvey, which caused some flooring and ceiling damage.

Harvey also caused about 1.5 inches of water to seep into the visitor dressing room across the street from the high school athletic facilities, Campbell said. The administration building also saw some ceiling tile damage and carpet loss because of penetrations its roof.

