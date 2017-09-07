DPS aims to help locate missing people after Harvey

BEAUMONT - In hurricane-impacted areas, the Texas Department of Public Safety is encouraging people concerned about the whereabouts of missing loved ones to file a missing persons’ report with the appropriate local police department or sheriff’s office.
If you are not sure where to file the report, contact the DPS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3243 or email mpch@dps.texas.gov, and they will assist you in identifying the correct local agency.
DPS is also available to provide investigative and analytical assistance to local agencies in missing persons cases when requested.
