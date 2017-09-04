Document everything as you assess damage at your home flooded by Harvey

As flood waters recede, cities in southeast Texas will need to document as much Harvey damage as possible in order to maximize the amount of state and federal disaster relief money they receive from grants and other funding pools.

In anticipation of the need for documentation, the City of Vidor launched a Facebook page , urging residents living in the city limits to share photos of their property damage. Those who suffered damage to multiple properties were asked to make individual posts for each.

If you live in Vidor and would like to report property damage, please click here for their Facebook page.

You can also read the original call to action on the city's official website by clicking here

