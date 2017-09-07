KBMT
Close
Breaking News Hurricane Central
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Deputies render first aid to dog in Harvey aftermath

Staff , KBMT 7:14 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - The Port Arthur Police Department released a photo of rescuers rendering first aid to a dog trapped in a home in the Linkwood area.

"We will forever be indebted to them and all law enforcement around the country who came to our aide," PAPD said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Cade Morris and Deputy Matthew Arguello reportedly traveled 10 hours from Floyd County, Texas to assist in rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories