Deputies render first aid to dog in Harvey aftermath

Port Arthur police posted a photo to Facebook showing deputies rendering aid to a dog.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - The Port Arthur Police Department released a photo of rescuers rendering first aid to a dog trapped in a home in the Linkwood area.

"We will forever be indebted to them and all law enforcement around the country who came to our aide," PAPD said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Cade Morris and Deputy Matthew Arguello reportedly traveled 10 hours from Floyd County, Texas to assist in rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

