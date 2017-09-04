CLOSURES | Southeast Texas schools and other closures due to Tropical Storm Harvey

Closed Photo/Thinkstock (Photo: AndreyPopov, AndreyPopov)

BEAUMONT - Tropical Storm Harvey is causing schedule changes and cancellations for some Southeast Texas schools for the first week of the 2017-2018 school year. Concerns about Harvey are also causing some civic organizations to make cancellations.

The following list will be updated as verified information is received. Email us if you see an error.

SCHOOLS

All Saints Episcopal School: Will make an announcement Sept. 6

Anahuac ISD: Closed until Sept 6

Beaumont ISD: Closed at least until Sept 11 (Tentative)

Bob Hope Middle/High School: Closed until Sept. 11

Bob Hope Elementary: Closed until Sept. 11

Bridge City ISD: Closed until further notice

Buna ISD: Closed until Sept. 11

Burkeville ISD: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5

Brookeland ISD: Closed

Chester ISD: Closed until Monday Sept 4

Colmesneil ISD: Closed for the week. Reopen Wednesday Sept. 6

Diocese of Beaumont: All campuses closed until Sept 5

Deweyville ISD: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5

East Chambers ISD: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5

The Ehrhart School: Will reopen on Sept. 11

Evadale ISD: Closed until Sept. 11

Evolution Academy of Beaumont: Closed

Harmony Science Academy: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5

Hamshire-Fannett ISD: Will make an announcement on Sept. 6

Hardin-Jefferson ISD: Will make an announcement on Sept. 7

High Island ISD: Closed until Sept 5

Hull-Daisetta ISD: Closed until Sept 5

Jasper ISD: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5

Kirbyville ISD: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5

Kountze ISD: Closed until Sept. 11

Lamar State College-Orange: Closed until further notice

Lamar State College Port Arthur: Closed until Sept. 11 Physical Plant staff return to work Thursday, 8/31

All other LSCPA staff return to work Friday, 9/1 Students may continue to register beginning 9/8

Lamar Institute of Technology: Closed until Sept. 11 (registration continues through Sept. 15)

Lamar University: Campus is tentatively expected to reopen Sept. 11 Online courses will begin Sept. 5

Legacy Christian Academy: Closed

Liberty ISD: Closed until Sept 6

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5

Little Rascals Preschool and Daycare: Closed

Lumberton ISD: Closed until at least Sept 11

McNeese State University: Closed through Wednesday

Nederland ISD: Closed until Sept. 11 with staff returning Sept. 8

Newton ISD: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5

Orangefield ISD: Closed until Sept. 5

PN-G ISD: Closed until Sept 11. Employees return Sept. 8

Port Arthur ISD: Delayed for an estimated three weeks. (Closed until further notice)

Shorkey Center: Closed

Sabine Pass ISD: Closed at least through Sept. 8

Silsbee ISD: Closed until Sept. 11

Spurger ISD: Closed until Sept 5

Tekoa Academy -Port Arthur & Orange: Closed until Sept. 11

Vidor ISD: Closed until further notice

Warren ISD: Closed until Sept 11

West Hardin County CISD: Closed until Sept. 11

West Orange-Cove CISD: Closed until further notice

Woodville ISD: Closed until Sept 5

Vista College: Closed until Sept 5.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND EVENTS (INCLUDING SCHOOL EVENTS/SPECIFIC ACADEMIC EVENTS)

City of Beaumont: ALL non-essential city offices closed Monday Trash pick up is delayed until city offices are open for business. Non-essential city services unavailable Monday Decision later Tuesday about tomorrow’s schedule.

Beaumont ISD: All BISD football scrimmages have been cancelled.

Beaumont Police Cops & Kids Carnival: Rescheduled for Oct.28 to coincide with BPD's Halloween Trunk

Beaumont Best Years Center: Closed Monday

Sterling Pruitt Activity Center: Closed Monday

Deep East Texas Council of Governments: Thursday, 8/31, Open House/Board Meeting canceled DETCOG’s Executive Committee will meet by conference call, 11 a.m. 8/31. Public may listen in at the DETCOG office in Jasper.

Ezra Charles' "The Story of Boogie Woogie:" Rescheduled from this Saturday to Sept. 23. Tickets will be honored on the new date or refunds may be requested.

City of Groves: Tuesday garbage pickup canceled. Landfill flooded, closed at this time.

Gladys City Oil Company 125th Anniversary: Rescheduled for Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.

Hardin County: All county offices open normal hours Monday

Jasper County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace court dates originally set for Tuesday have been rescheduled.

Jefferson County: All county offices, including the court house, closed Monday

Jasper ISD: All football scrimmages against Cold Springs Friday have been cancelled. Varsity will play Buna at Legacy Stadium in Beaumont at 4 p.m.

KidFish 2017: Rescheduled to Sept. 30

Lamar University: Saturday's SAT Administration that was to be held on Lamar University's campus now cancelled. Test-takers will receive an email to their registered address on College Board.

Lamar University Softball Camp: Registered campers should watch for email from Coach Allison Honkofsky with details. Or call (409) 880-7448 or email allison.honkofsky@lamar.edu

Legacy Christian Academy SAT:Testing scheduled for Saturday, 8/26, has been rescheduled for Sept. 16, 2017.

Nederland ISD: NISD Board of Trustees August 30 training meeting cancelled.

City of Nederland: Tuesday garbage service delayed until Wednesday or later

City of Nederland:The Marion & Ed Hughes Library, Nederland Municipal Court and Nederland Recreation Center closed until 12PM on Wednesday Utility bill payments will not be accepted at City Hall until 12PM Wednesday

Orange County Jury Duty: Dockets for Monday have been cancelled. You will not have to show up for jury duty.

City of Port Arthur Transit: Running on Monday

City of Port Arthur: No trash/garbage pick up Monday

City of Port Arthur Municipal Court: Closed Monday

City of Port Arthur Customer Service/Water Utility Collections: Closed Monday

Spindletop Gladys City Museum: Closed Monday, Tuesday

Silsbee SAT Testing: Testing scheduled for Saturday, 8/26, has been rescheduled for Sept. 16, 2017.

Southeast Texas Career Institute - Silsbee: Closed Monday

ALL Stark Cultural Venues: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5 Including... Stark Museum of Art - 712 Green Avenue, Orange, TX The W.H. Stark House & Carriage House - 610 Main Avenue, Orange, TX Shangri La Gardens - 2111 West Park Avenue, Orange, TX Lutcher Theater - 707 Main Avenue, Orange, TX Stark Foundation Administration - 601 Green Avenue, Orange, TX

West Brook High School SAT: Testing scheduled for Saturday, 8/26, has been rescheduled for Sept. 16, 2017.

OTHER

All Faiths Day School - Silsbee: Closed Monday

Capland Speech Therapy Center - Port Arthur: Closed Monday

Southeast Texas Food Bank:Senior Food Box distributions in Port Arthur canceled Tuesday Heatherbrook Park Apartments St. Paul United Methodist Church Edison Square Apartments Crystal Creek Park Apartments

Gulf Credit Union locations: Closed Monday through Wednesday. Weather permitting, will open noon- 3pm Friday

Greenfrog Daycare - Nederland: Closed Monday

Huntsman Port Neches Operations: Closed for all nonessential personnel on Monday Company will update the employee hotline throughout the day Monday

Parkdale Mall: Closed Sunday

Redeemer Lutheran Children's Center: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5

Southeast Texas Family Resource Center - Beaumont: Closed Monday

Office of Nestor C Punay M.D.: Closed Monday

