Cattle fall victim to Harvey as ranchers assess the devastation

Thousands of head of cattle are believed to have died during Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: KBMT)

Some of the most devastating images of the Harvey aftermath are gulf coast ranch lands where thousands of head of cattle did not survive flooding.

However, ranchers said the loss is not as bad as the loss from Hurricane Ike.

Area ranchers shared their stories with 12 News' Lance Edwards.

Many even used airboats to herd and save as many as the could.

To this day, many do not know the extent of their losses.

© 2017 KBMT-TV