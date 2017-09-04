Body of 68-year-old Deweyville man recovered in Newton County

Ricard Sneed, 68 Photo Courtesy of Sneed Family

NEWTON - The body of a 68-year-old Deweyville man has been found in Newton County.

Family members told 12News that the body of Richard Sneed, 68, of Deweyville, was found after he was caught in floodwaters.

Sneed was attempting to ride a four-wheeler through floodwaters in an attempt to check on a neighbor when he was caught in floodwaters near Spur 272.

Sneed was pronounced dead by Newton County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Dana Ashmore.

