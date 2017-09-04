Beaumont sees more water outages, as city continues to work on temporary fix

(Photo: Ángelo González /Dodro/MGN Online) (Photo: Custom)

Beaumont's water saw more ebbs than flows Monday, as customers reported interruptions across the city.

Mayor Becky Ames, who previously warned customers to expect periodic interruptions and temporary changes in water pressure while repairs were made, said those interruptions were expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

"We will continue to have interruptions and fluctuations, We are experiencing and interruption right now. We will get water back," Ames said. "The river is receding and we are placing the pumps on floating docks in order to adjust to the water levels."

Ames said she expected the water to return sometime Monday night.

Utility workers have been working around the clock since Aug. 31 to restore water to Beaumont residents. Temporary pumps were recently hauled in, along with new lines to the plant.

"It is important to remember that this is a temporary solution until the water along the Neches River recedes and damage to the two water intake facilities can be assessed," Mayor Ames said in a prior statement to 12 News.

© 2017 KBMT-TV