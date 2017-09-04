Beaumont Salvation Army needs volunteers to help after Harvey

The Beaumont Corps of the Salvation Army is seeking 20-25 volunteers beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday to help with Harvey relief efforts.

The Salvation Army said volunteers were needed to clean the gym, serve food, greet people and handle of variety of other needs.

If you can volunteer please go to the Beaumont location at 2350 I-10 Frontage Rd.

Questions? Call (409) 896-2361.

© 2017 KBMT-TV