Be aware of livestock roaming the streets after Hurricane Harvey

Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warned residents Sunday to be aware of livestock in the streets.

Rescue crews are working to corral livestock because many animals moved to higher ground to escape flooding.

If you see livestock in the roadway, you should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (409) 835-8411, according to Captain Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

On Facebook, the office shared a gut-wrenching photo of Deputy Roger Smith comforting a collapsed horse until the fatally-wounded animal passed away in front of him. The powerful photo, which might be tough for some viewers to see, can be viewed here.

