KBMT
Close
Breaking News Hurricane Central
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Be aware of livestock roaming the streets after Hurricane Harvey

Stephen Adams, KBMT 12:31 PM. CDT September 03, 2017

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warned residents Sunday to be aware of livestock in the streets.

Rescue crews are working to corral livestock because many animals moved to higher ground to escape flooding.

If you see livestock in the roadway, you should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (409) 835-8411, according to Captain Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

On Facebook, the office shared a gut-wrenching photo of Deputy Roger Smith comforting a collapsed horse until the fatally-wounded animal passed away in front of him. The powerful photo, which might be tough for some viewers to see, can be viewed here.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories