As thousands are still displaced by Harvey, State works to provide permanent housing in SETX

ORANGE COUNTY - Hundreds more Southeast Texans could soon have housing thanks to a grant provided by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and the state of Texas.

This grant will help in the rebuilding process after Harvey.

According to FEMA, more than 40,000 people have applied for direct assistance, and only about a 1,000 have found housing, In fact, nearly 6,000 people are designated as still in the process of finding a housing solution.

"When we came back after Harvey, my son seeing his toys on the road broke my hears and it was tough as a parent," says Robin Mires, who lost her home to the flooding waters.

All of her memories and valuables were left on the side of the road to be picked up by trash.

Mires is one of the thousands of families still left displaced after the intense floods.

"It was really rough because it took us 2 weeks after the storm to find a local hotel to stay in," Mires says.

She is fortunate enough to live in a hotel since she doesn't have a home.

"There are people that are worse than us that are still living in tents," she says.

Because of this, Texas State Commissioner George P. Bush visited Southeast Texas.

"The visit is to start evaluating assets that can qualify for permanent housing dollars that congress approved two weeks after the storm," says Bush.

With the grant that will be provided, money will be divided by about 50 counties, each receiving funds depending on the affected areas.

"The 5 billion dollar block grant will arrive to Texas in a matter of months," Bush says.

This grant will also help with housing redevelopment, infrastructure repairs, and long term planning for future storms, providing relief to those still displaced like Mires.

"I hope this is definitely used in our community," she says.

