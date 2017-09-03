Are you up to date on your tetanus shots? You'll probably want to check.

As flooding begins to recede in southeast Texas, the water will leave behind public health dangers including mold, mosquito-borne illnesses and contamination.

Residents exposed to unsanitary conditions should make sure they are up-to-date on vaccines, especially tetanus vaccines, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Simultaneously, medical organizations like the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy have warned against getting any unneeded tetanus shots because of Harvey.

Adults are typically encouraged to get a tetanus shot every 10 years. If you were exposed to any hazards during Harvey or its aftermath and do not believe your shots are up-to-date, please consult your doctor.

The Diagnostic Group, a medical and surgical practice with eight locations in southeast Texas, will offer free tetanus vaccinations Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Silsbee and Beaumont locations. Walk-ins are welcome. Medical professionals planned to distribute shots for free to all patients regardless of whether or not they could afford care or had insurance, according to The Diagnostic Group.

Below are addresses for the two participating locations:

Diagnostic Group of Silsbee

1255 Hwy 327 East

Silsbee 77656

(409)813-1677

Diagnostic Group

Wellness Clinic

Beaumont 77701

(409)813-1677

