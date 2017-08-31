Harvey is moving away, sun returns

Harvey is finally moving away from Southeast Texas.

Harvey, no longer a tropical storm, is moving into northern Louisiana and away from our area. As Harvey moves away rain is coming to and end and skies with start to break up later today. Warm and mostly sunny conditions are expected by this afternoon and through Saturday. Sunday a slight chance for a few showers. Monday through Wednesday of next week we will get some scattered rain.

Short Term Forecast:

Triangle Today: Decreasing clouds and warmer. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: West at 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Decreasing clouds and warmer. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: West at 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Northwest at 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Northwest at 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Low near 72. High near 90. Winds: Southwest at 5-10

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. Low near 73. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: Northeast at 5-10

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance for a few showers. Low near 73. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: Southeast at 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of scattered showers. Low near 73. High near 87. Winds: Southwest at 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of scattered showers. Low near 74. High near 86. Winds: Variable at 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of scattered showers. Low near 73. High near 85. Winds: Northeast 10-20.

Forecast by First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

