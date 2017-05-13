Warm weather for the next few days

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
19-year-old Silsbee woman dies in rollover crash
-
Police investigating Jasper woman death after family violence in Beaumont
-
5-year-old boy accidentally poisoned at Woodville school
-
Attorney in Orange County kidnapped and forced to withdraw cash from ATM
-
Family looking for answers after 32-year-old man was killed in a fatal shooting
-
West Brook teen received $45k Scholarship to dance at SMU
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
Bill would eliminate vehicle safety checks
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
Baby recovers after severe brain injury
More Stories
-
Port Arthur man alleges law enforcement wrongdoing…May 13, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
-
Woman assisting at crash scene hit and killed on EastexMay 13, 2017, 2:46 p.m.
-
Congratulations BISD Teachers of the YearMay 12, 2017, 9:39 p.m.