Chilly temperatures are forecast across SE Texas tonight, but a warming trend is expected over the weekend with rain returning to the forecast.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40’s thanks to high pressure ridging into the area.

Clouds and a few sprinkles are expected Friday Afternoon as high pressure moves away from the area.

Over the weekend, a warming trend is forecast with higher humidities and a slight chance of showers.

Long-term forecast has a higher than normal uncertainty. Forecast models show different scenarios. One, bring a round of rain/storms through the area Tuesday while the other delays it until Wednesday and Thursday. One thing we are fairly certain of is that cooler weather will return.

Short Term Forecast

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low temperatures near: 47° Beaumont, 46° Orange and 48° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast to East 4-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low temperatures near: 43°F. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 2-8 mph.

Triangle Friday: Morning sunshine then, becoming mostly cloudy with a few sprinkle during the afternoon, breezy. High temperatures near: 73° Beaumont, 72° Orange and 74° at Port Arthur. Winds: East early becoming Southeast 8-15 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Morning sunshine then, becoming mostly cloudy with a few sprinkle during the afternoon. High near: 72°. Winds: Southeast to South 7-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 67°. High near: 77°. South 8-18 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warmer, 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 69°. High near: 78°. Winds: South to Southwest 8-12 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast to East 7-12 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 62°. High near: 68°. Winds: Southeast shifting Northwest 10-18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Low near: 52°. High near 59°. Winds: Northwest 6-14 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. Low near: 44°. High near: 67°. Winds: North early becoming South 2-7 mph.

Forecast by Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn

