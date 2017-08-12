Hot & humid weather continues for SETX

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor
-
Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department'
-
Woman praised for running after thieves during attempted auto burglary in Nederland
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Austyn Halter passes away at 4-years-old from leukimia
-
Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling from balcony
-
DPS issues new course
-
Parents outraged at a youth football league
-
Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
More Stories
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
2 dead in helicopter crash near site of white…Aug 12, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Kawasaki Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire HazardAug 12, 2017, 4:25 p.m.