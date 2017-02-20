FIRST ALERT: Severe T-storms blast through S.A.; numerous homes damaged

Luis Gutierrez / KENS 5

A massive line of severe thunderstorms blasted San Antonio and most of south Texas on Sunday night into Monday morning, at one point prompting tornado warnings for some counties.

The storm dropped significant rainfall and caused damage in spots across the area, especially northeast of San Antonio.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday morning that a tornado hit the area of the Quarry and Linda Drive near Highway 281 Sunday night.

A Flash flood warning was posted in Bexar County in the hours immediately following the storm and continued as a stream flooding advisory until nearly daybreak.

Bexar County took the brunt of the storm from about 10 p.m. to midnight Sunday night.

A Bexar County spokesperson said there were reports have risen to around 30 damaged homes in The Glen and Camelot subdivisions, and two nursing homes in the area were working off the auxiliary power. They expect the number to rise after the sun comes up.

Bexar County has received reports of cars being blown off the roadways along with a number of trees and debris in the roads.

The Bexar County spokesperson said there are approximately 40 Bexar County Public Works employees working in the area to remove the debris. Bexar County Emergency Management set up a command center at Montgomery Elementary School where around 50 emergency responders are on site.

Emergency response in those areas was being coordinated by Bexar County Office of Emergency Management. Five local fire departments were assisting. There were no reports of injuries.

CPS Energy and Bexar County Public Works crews were working in the area to repair lines and remove downed tree limbs.

KENS 5 Eyewitnesses also reported the following damage in and around San Antonio:

The storm did move through the area more quickly than expected. As a result, Presidents Day will be a lot nicer than it looked like it would be a few days ago, with the storms clearing early Monday morning.

By noon Monday, the skies will be clear with temperatures in the upper 60s and highs for the day in the mid-70s.

