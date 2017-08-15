Drier weather on the way

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor
-
Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department'
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Woman praised for running after thieves during attempted auto burglary in Nederland
-
Austyn Halter passes away at 4-years-old from leukimia
-
Beaumont man charged with murder in Brace drive shooting
-
Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling from balcony
-
DPS issues new course
-
Parents outraged at a youth football league
More Stories
-
Nederland woman killed in Monday night wreck along…Aug 15, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
Three Beaumont schools could face closure if they…Aug 15, 2017, 10:26 a.m.
-
Bridge City mother dies from stage four lymphomaAug 15, 2017, 9:40 p.m.