Texas Gov. Abbott speaks to public ahead of Hurricane Harvey

Gov. Greg Abbott

AUSTIN - As Hurricane Harvey looms over the Texas coast, Gov. Greg Abbott is making a plea to residents in the path of the storm to listen to their local officials and evacuate.

In a statement, Abbott asks that people strongly consider all voluntary evacuation orders and "strictly comply" with mandatory evacuation orders.

Those in the Houston area, Corpus Christi, and other communities along the Gulf Coast should definitely take note of warnings, Abbott said, because they are at the greatest risk to be impacted by the severe weather.

"My office is coordinating local, state and federal resources to prepare for and respond decisively to this storm—Texans must also take action and treat this storm seriously," Abbott said in a statement.

RELATED|

© 2017 KVUE-TV