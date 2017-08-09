Stay at President Trump's childhood home on Airbnb

A view of Donald Trump's childhood home on Sept. 12, 2016, in the in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

QUEENS, N.Y. - People using the short-term rental service Airbnb can stay in President Donald Trump’s childhood home.

The Tudor-style home in the Jamaica Estates neighborhoods allows up to 16 guests for a total of $725 per night.

"Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here," the listing reads. "The kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived.

“This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president."

The home has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, 15 regular beds and two sofa beds. Guests have access to the entire house, but the host lives in one of the bedrooms.

The listing is verified on Airbnb. However, it does not have a relationship with the White House, the president or the Trump administration.

As of Wednesday morning, the home does not have any reviews on Airbnb.

“There is a giant cut out of Donald in the Living Room,” the listing reads. “He is a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night.”

