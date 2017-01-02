KBMT
Close

Nation-wide customs outage causes long lines, heavy delays at airports

Adrianne Haney, KBMT 8:45 PM. CST January 02, 2017

ATLANTA – An outage in the system of the agency meant to protect the nation’s borders has caused major delays at airports across the United States. 

According to a spokesman with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials in Atlanta responded to a computer system outage Monday night that lasted about an hour. The outage is apparently over in Atlanta and agents are back to processing arriving international travelers. However, other airports continued to report outages.

It comes on a day when many holiday travelers were returning home. 

It didn’t take long for word about the issue to spread across social media, though. Travelers reported problems from all across the U.S.: from Chicago to Boston to Baltimore to right here in Atlanta.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NBC News reported agents had to process arrivals by hand due to the systems being down. Some on Twitter reported wait times of several hours.

 

 

The spokesman for the agency told 11Alive they won’t have numbers on how many travelers were affected for at least a few days, but NBC News reported more than 30 international flights were affected at Miami International Airport, and at least two people passed out while waiting in line. 

 

 

The official also did not mention a potential cause to what he described as a minor issue.

 

Are you experiencing delays? Tweet your photos and wait times to us at @11alivenews or share them on our Facebook page.

PHOTOS | Outage affects travelers at U.S. airports


(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories