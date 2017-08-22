Two vehicle head-on wreck on south side of Beaumont sends three to hospital

BEAUMONT - Three people were sent to the hospital following a two vehicle wreck late Tuesday afternoon on the south side of Beaumont.

The Beaumont fire department received the call about a wreck along West Port Arthur Road just south of Cardinal Drive at about 4:50 p.m. according to District 51 Chief Jared Smith.

Witnesses told 12News that one car was heading north on West Port Arthur Road and swerved into the southbound lanes to avoid a stalled vehicle when it struck a southbound pickup truck head on.

Two people, who had to be extricated from the car, along with one person who was in the truck which left the roadway and flipped on it's side, were transported to a Beaumont hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

