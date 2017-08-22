Two vehicle collision on West Port Arthur Road, two men in serious condition

BEAUMONT - Two people were sent to the hospital following a two vehicle wreck late Tuesday afternoon on the south side of Beaumont.

The Beaumont fire department received the call about a wreck along West Port Arthur Road just south of Cardinal Drive at about 4:50 p.m. according to District 51 Chief Jared Smith.

Three fire engines responded to the scene with 13 firefighters on board, according to Jimmy Blanchard with the Beaumont Fire Department.

A 2006 Honda passenger vehicle struck the back quarter panel of a 2015 Toyota pickup truck according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A pickup truck was traveling Northbound in the inside lane, and a Honda was traveling Northbound in the outside lane on West Port Arthur Road. There was a broken down vehicle in the outside traffic lane when the driver of the Honda veered left and struck the pickup truck according to DPS.

52-year-old Tomas Franco of Corpus Christi was the driver of the pickup truck and was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

50-year-old David LeBlanc of Beaumont was the driver of the Honda and was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

