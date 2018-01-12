Two injured in wreck involving overturned 18-wheeler on IH-10 west of Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Two people have been transported to a local hospital following a three vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that flipped on it's side on westbound Interstate 10.
The wreck involved three vehicles including the big rig and shut down at least one west bound lane backing up traffic toward Major Drive.
This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.
