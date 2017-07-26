KBMT
Troopers investigate major wreck south of 124 on new South Major extension

KBMT 10:57 AM. CDT July 26, 2017

BEAUMONT - Jefferson County deputies and troopers are investigating a major wreck south of Highway 124 on the uncompleted South Major Drive extension.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. when a car and a scrap metal truck collided.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene but were unable to provide details at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

