Troopers investigate major wreck south of 124 on new South Major extension

BEAUMONT - Jefferson County deputies and troopers are investigating a major wreck south of Highway 124 on the uncompleted South Major Drive extension.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. when a car and a scrap metal truck collided.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene but were unable to provide details at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
