Houston TranStar reports the Eastex Freeway's outbound lanes are shut down after a big rig's oversized load hit and damaged a ramp overpass.

HOUSTON -- Houston TranStar reports the Eastex Freeway's outbound lanes are shut down after a big rig's oversized load hit and damaged a ramp overpass.

The incident happened at about 7:35 a.m. at the 610 N Loop. Traffic on the ramp westbound from the Loop to the Eastex Freeway was also blocked.

TXDoT crews are inspecting the damage to the overpass.

PHOTOS: Damage from 18-wheeler on Eastex overpass

Debris from the crash flew onto the ramp above, striking the windshield of a minivan. At this time there are no reports of death or serious injuries.

Check back for updates.

MAP: View Houston Traffic conditions

© 2017 KHOU-TV