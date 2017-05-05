HOUSTON -- Houston TranStar reports the Eastex Freeway's outbound lanes are shut down after a big rig's oversized load hit and damaged a ramp overpass.
The incident happened at about 7:35 a.m. at the 610 N Loop. Traffic on the ramp westbound from the Loop to the Eastex Freeway was also blocked.
TXDoT crews are inspecting the damage to the overpass.
Debris from the crash flew onto the ramp above, striking the windshield of a minivan. At this time there are no reports of death or serious injuries.
