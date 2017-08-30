ROAD CLOSURES: The latest from TxDOT

We're working to keep this list of road closures as up-to-date as possible with the information we have coming in to our newsroom.
Remember, if you can't see the road, don't attempt to drive on it. Water might be a lot deeper than it seems.
The following roads are closed due to flooding:
- US 69 between Beaumont and Lumberton
- US 69 frontage roads
- MLK near US 69
- US 59 at Big Creek in Polk County
- I-10 westbound at the state line
- I-10 both directions between Beaumont and Winnie
- Rainbow Bridge between Bridge City and Port Arthur
- Major Drive at I-10
- State Highway 73 westbound near LaBelle Road
- State Highway 87 at Valero
- 2000 - 2500 Savannah in Port Arthur
- Memorial Boulevard near 21st Street in Port Arthur
- FM 1003
- FM 1130
- FM 365 in Port Acres
- FM 1745 at Russell Creek in Tyler County
- FM 1745 at Billiums Creek in Tyler County
- FM 1013 in Tyler County
- FM 92 at Magnolia Ridge Park in Tyler County
- FM 223 in Liberty County
- FM 787 in Hardin County
- FM 770 in Hardin County
- FM 1293 in Hardin County
- SH 321 closed north of US 90
- FM 1008 in Liberty County
- FM 1409 south of CR 470
- SH 105 at SH 321
- Exit ramp from SH 105 bypass to FM 1010
- US 59 southbound
- SH 105
- SH 146
- FM 1960 from Liberty County line to Dayton
- SH 146 from Chambers County to Dayton
- FM 1010
- FM 1960
- FM 2930
- US 90 in Raywood, US 90 at Trinity River Bridge, US 90 at FM 770
- SH 146 in Harden
- SH northbound at McQuire Road
- Magnolia at Twin City Highway in Nederland
- FM 365 in Port Neches
More information: TxDOT's Drive Texas interactive map
