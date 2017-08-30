ROAD CLOSURES: The latest from TxDOT

We're working to keep this list of road closures as up-to-date as possible with the information we have coming in to our newsroom.

Remember, if you can't see the road, don't attempt to drive on it. Water might be a lot deeper than it seems.

The following roads are closed due to flooding:

- US 69 between Beaumont and Lumberton

- US 69 frontage roads

- MLK near US 69

- US 59 at Big Creek in Polk County

- I-10 westbound at the state line

- I-10 both directions between Beaumont and Winnie

- Rainbow Bridge between Bridge City and Port Arthur

- Major Drive at I-10

- State Highway 73 westbound near LaBelle Road

- State Highway 87 at Valero

- 2000 - 2500 Savannah in Port Arthur

- Memorial Boulevard near 21st Street in Port Arthur

- FM 1003

- FM 1130

- FM 365 in Port Acres

- FM 1745 at Russell Creek in Tyler County

- FM 1745 at Billiums Creek in Tyler County

- FM 1013 in Tyler County

- FM 92 at Magnolia Ridge Park in Tyler County

- FM 223 in Liberty County

- FM 787 in Hardin County

- FM 770 in Hardin County

- FM 1293 in Hardin County

- SH 321 closed north of US 90

- FM 1008 in Liberty County

- FM 1409 south of CR 470

- SH 105 at SH 321

- Exit ramp from SH 105 bypass to FM 1010

- US 59 southbound

- SH 105

- SH 146

- FM 1960 from Liberty County line to Dayton

- SH 146 from Chambers County to Dayton

- FM 1010

- FM 1960

- FM 2930

- US 90 in Raywood, US 90 at Trinity River Bridge, US 90 at FM 770

- SH 146 in Harden

- SH northbound at McQuire Road

- Magnolia at Twin City Highway in Nederland

- FM 365 in Port Neches

More information: TxDOT's Drive Texas interactive map

