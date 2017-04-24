Overturned 18 wheeler blocks I-10 East in Baytown

The Baytown Police Department is on the scene of a major accident involving a 18 wheeler that rolled over in the 9500 block of I-10 eastbound between North Main and Sjolander in Baytown. (Photo: KHOU)

BAYTOWN, Texas -- All eastbound lanes of I-10 East between North Main and Sjolander are still blocked hours after an accident involving an 18 wheeler.

The Baytown Police Department was on the scene of the accident Monday afternoon in the 9500 block of I-10 eastbound between North Main and Sjolander in Baytown.

Officials say the 18 wheeler was traveling eastbound on I-10 and swerved to miss a car in a lane next to it. The 18 wheeler jackknifed and rolled on its side, officials said.

Four other vehicles were damaged as a result of the accident. Authorities say there were only minor injuries.

The 18 wheeler was carrying dry goods, and there were no hazardous materials on board, authorities said.

© 2017 KHOU-TV