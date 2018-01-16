One killed in Interstate 10 wreck near Washington Blvd in Beaumont

One person was killed in a wreck along IH-10 in Beaumont Tueday afternoon near Washington Blvd. (Photo: Beaumont Police Department)

BEAUMONT - One person has been killed in a traffic wreck along Interstate 10 in Beaumont.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the Washington Blvd exit according to the Beaumont Police Department.

It is unclear if the weather was a factor in the wreck police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

