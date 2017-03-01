Parents, here's why you should register your car seat

You want to keep your kids safe in the car, but there's one simple step that you may have forgotten, and it’s one that's very important. Have you registered your child’s car seat?

More than 6 million car seats were recalled last year, but less than half of them have been fixed. That’s because many parents forget to register their child seats.

A study by Safe Kids Worldwide found that only 42 percent of families return the car-seat registration card.

Registering your car seat allows the manufacturer to contact you directly when there’s a recall and send any needed items or instructions for repairs.

If you forgot or lost the registration card – even if you’ve been using your car seat for a few years – you can still register.

First, visit the manufacturer's website. You’ll need the model number and manufacture date -- both are located on a sticker placed on the seat. Sometimes this is on the bottom, sometimes it’s on the side.

Second, check your car seat for recalls. Get the manufacturer’s name, the model number and the manufacture date, and check at Safercar.gov.

Registering takes only a bit of effort, but it could really help keep your child safe.



Cars.com