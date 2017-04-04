Deadly crash shuts down I-10 eastbound at Wade Road

(Photo: KHOU)

BAYTOWN, Texas- A deadly crash has shut down all the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Wade Road in Baytown.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the accident is a hazmat situation and was fatal.

All mainlanes of IH 10 East Frwy at Wade Rd. in @CityofBaytown are blocked due to heavy truck/ hazmat/ fatal accident. — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) April 4, 2017

Aerial shots from Air 11 show a tanker and another vehicle damaged by the crash.

TXDOT said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV