KBMT
Close

Deadly crash shuts down I-10 eastbound at Wade Road

A deadly crash shut down all the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Wade Road in Baytown.

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:19 PM. CDT April 04, 2017

BAYTOWN, Texas- A deadly crash has shut down all the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Wade Road in Baytown. 

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the accident is a hazmat situation and was fatal. 

 

 

Aerial shots from Air 11 show a tanker and another vehicle damaged by the crash. 

TXDOT said the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories