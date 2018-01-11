KBMT
Big rig falls from I-69 overpass in Sugar Land

KHOU 2:28 PM. CST January 11, 2018

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - A big rig has fallen off a Southwest Freeway overpass in Sugar Land, the city confirms.

The truck was reportedly hit by another vehicle when it flew off the overpass and landed on a car on the University frontage road.

Several main southbound lanes are blocked, according to TranStar. Traffic is being diverted and there are significant delays.

It's not clear if anyone was injured but the car the truck landed on appeared to be crushed in video sent by KHOU 11 viewer John Georges.

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

 

