Big rig falls from I-69 overpass in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - A big rig has fallen off a Southwest Freeway overpass in Sugar Land, the city confirms.

The truck was reportedly hit by another vehicle when it flew off the overpass and landed on a car on the University frontage road.

Several main southbound lanes are blocked, according to TranStar. Traffic is being diverted and there are significant delays.

It's not clear if anyone was injured but the car the truck landed on appeared to be crushed in video sent by KHOU 11 viewer John Georges.

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m.

Major accident US 59 SB feeder road @ University Blvd. Traffic at the intersection is being diverted with significant delays. The main lanes of US 59 near University Blvd are open but slow due to the accident as well. — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) January 11, 2018

