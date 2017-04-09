This high-speed system would get you from Austin to Dallas in just 20 minutes

Photo courtesy of Hyperloop One

CULTUREMAP - A Star Wars-esque innovation promises to put at least some of the nightmarish traffic on Texas’ most clogged roadways — I-35, I-45, and I-10 — in our rearview mirrors.

On Thursday, April 6, a company called Hyperloop One named a proposed high-speed, L-shaped route linking Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Laredo as one of 11 U.S. finalists in a contest to develop a futuristic tube-based system for shuttling passengers and cargo. Hyperloop One says it’ll give three U.S. proposals the green light to proceed.

The 640-mile Hyperloop in Texas would stretch south from Dallas-Fort Worth to Austin, San Antonio, and Laredo, and would stretch east from San Antonio to Houston. Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston would not be connected, as the state’s two largest metro areas tentatively are in line for a much-debated, high-speed bullet train.

Read the full story on CultureMap Austin.

© 2017 KVUE-TV