Judge Drops all Charges Against Cliven Bundy in Ranch Standoff Case
A federal judge has dropped all charges against Cliven Bundy and three others involved in the Bundy ranch standoff over cattle grazing rights in 2014. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has all the details.
KBMT 7:37 PM. CST January 08, 2018
