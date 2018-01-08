Judge Drops all Charges Against Cliven Bundy in Ranch Standoff Case

A federal judge has dropped all charges against Cliven Bundy and three others involved in the Bundy ranch standoff over cattle grazing rights in 2014. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has all the details.

KBMT 7:37 PM. CST January 08, 2018

