Man's leg and hip crushed by large helicopter wheel at Port of Beaumont

BEAUMONT - According to Beaumont Fire Department, a man was moving equipment at the Port of Beaumont when his leg and hip were crushed by a large helicopter wheel.

Ambulance was called out to the Port of Beaumont and the man is being transported to a local hospital. It was a trauma alert and a trauma surgeon is being called to the hospital.

The man is alert and conscious at this time.

