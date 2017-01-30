KBMT
Man's leg and hip crushed by large helicopter wheel at Port of Beaumont

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 8:39 PM. CST January 30, 2017

BEAUMONT - According to Beaumont Fire Department, a man was moving equipment at the Port of Beaumont when his leg and hip were crushed by a large helicopter wheel. 

Ambulance was called out to the Port of Beaumont and the man is being transported to a local hospital. It was a trauma alert and a trauma surgeon is being called to the hospital. 

The man is alert and conscious at this time. 

