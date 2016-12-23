FRISCO, Texas – Still in his first season as an NFL player, Ezekiel Elliott has already rushed for over 1,500 yards, been selected to the Pro Bowl, is a leading candidate in the league MVP race, has clinched a division title, and has the all-time rookie rushing record still in his reach.



No one would deny that he owes a chunk of that success to running behind arguably the most talented offensive line in football, and in the holiday spirit, Elliott decided to show them how much he appreciates what they do:

He gave the offensive line John Deere UTVs (utility terrain vehicles).



“This is the best O-line in football,” Elliott said. “They deserve the best gifts. I just wanted to get something they’d really appreciate, something I know they all would love.”



The Cowboys’ offensive linemen certainly make Elliott’s job easier, but he’s still the one who has to do the running, so he couldn’t resist rewarding himself as well.



“Oh yeah, I got one for myself,” Elliott joked.

