Williams, Harden send Rockets to 139-100 win over Lakers



HOUSTON (AP) - Lou Williams scored 30 points against his former team and James Harden had his 17th triple-double of the season to lead the Houston Rockets over the Los Angeles Lakers 139-100 on Wednesday night.



Harden had 18 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as Houston handed the Lakers their 11th loss in 12 games.



Williams broke out of a recent shooting slump against his ex-teammates. Houston sent Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick to Los Angeles in a trade for Williams three weeks ago.



The deal paid off for the Rockets on Wednesday night as Williams went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc and made his first seven field goal attempts, including four straight 3-pointers.



Meanwhile, Brewer had four points in 21 minutes.

