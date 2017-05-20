West Hardin plays host to 7on7 DII State Qualifier

West Hardin was the place to be Saturday as the Oilers hosted a State 7on7 Qualifier for Division II.



The tournament was split into two four-team pools. The Deweyville Pirates would take home the Pool A title over West Hardin, Warren and Tarkington to earn a spot in the State Tournament.



In Pool B the Liberty Panthers earned the ticket to state after handling Hamshire-Fannett, Kountze and Diboll.



The overall title would got to Class 4A Liberty. The Panthers pulled away from 2A Deweyville for a 52-6 win.



The Division II State Tournament gets underway in College Station on June 29th.



DIVISION II STATE QUALIFIERS (64 teams will qualify)

Liberty

Deweyville

China Spring

Needville

Sweeny

West

Celina

Graham

Midlothian Heritage

Gatesville

Stephenville

Sonora

Somerset

Lexington

Giddings

East Bernard

Falls City



DIVISION I STATE QUALIFIERS (64 teams will qualify)

The Colony

Frisco Wakeland

Dallas Woodrow Wilson

