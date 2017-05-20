West Hardin plays host to 7on7 DII State Qualifier

West Hardin was the place to be Saturday as the Oilers hosted a State 7on7 Qualifier for Division II.
The tournament was split into two four-team pools. The Deweyville Pirates would take home the Pool A title over West Hardin, Warren and Tarkington to earn a spot in the State Tournament.
In Pool B the Liberty Panthers earned the ticket to state after handling Hamshire-Fannett, Kountze and Diboll.
The overall title would got to Class 4A Liberty. The Panthers pulled away from 2A Deweyville for a 52-6 win.
The Division II State Tournament gets underway in College Station on June 29th.
DIVISION II STATE QUALIFIERS (64 teams will qualify)
Liberty
Deweyville
China Spring
Needville
Sweeny
West
Celina
Graham
Midlothian Heritage
Gatesville
Stephenville
Sonora
Somerset
Lexington
Giddings
East Bernard
Falls City
DIVISION I STATE QUALIFIERS (64 teams will qualify)
The Colony
Frisco Wakeland
Dallas Woodrow Wilson
