West Brook's Bluiett signs with Jaguars

BEAUMONT - West Brook’s Caleb Bluiett is headed to the NFL after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night.

Bluiett was a versatile player at the University of Texas, playing defensive end and tight end while wearing the burnt orange and white.

The former Bruin became a real threat at his new position in 2015, catching eight balls for 167 yards and two touchdowns.



