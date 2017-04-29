KBMT
West Brook's Bluiett signs with Jaguars

Ashly Elam, KBMT 11:43 PM. CDT April 29, 2017

BEAUMONT - West Brook’s Caleb Bluiett is headed to the NFL after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night.
Bluiett was a versatile player at the University of Texas, playing defensive end and tight end while wearing the burnt orange and white.

The former Bruin became a real threat at his new position in 2015, catching eight balls for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
 

