West Brook boys take District 22-6A Track Championship

For the first time in 20 years, the West Brook boys won the district track championship, taking the 22-6A title this week.

The Bruins were led by Jeff Hulon winning the 100M in a time of 10.37 secs and also taking gold in the 200M.

The 4x100 relay team of Joe Denley, D'ante Henson and James and Steven Jones also took first place.

Miles Hornsby won the 400M and J'Vonte Constance won the high jump at 6'6.

The Bruins now compete at the area meet next week at North Shore.

