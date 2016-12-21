Weisbrod pops the question after the game

Lamar forward Colton Weisbrod, celebrating his 21st birthday on Wednesday, scored 13 points and then proposed to his longtime girlfriend Allison Jacks after the game.
She said "Yes".
Jacks was a good player in her day for Lumberton and Vidor, becoming the all-time leader in three pointers made in Texas HS basketball.
Weisbrod was the Class 4A Player of the Year for the Nederland Bulldogs.
