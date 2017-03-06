Weisbrod garners 1st team All-Southland Honors

Weisbrod Garners All-Southland Honors

FRISCO, Texas – Lamar University junior forward Colton Weisbrod has been named first-team All-Southland Conference announced league officials Monday morning. Weisbrod becomes LU’s first first-team selection since Mike James in 2012.

“I’m so happy for Colton,” said LU head coach Tic Price. “This is a tremendous honor for him. He took a circuitous route to Lamar, and has had an excellent first year for us. Colton has been one of the best big men in the Southland, despite the fact that people game plan to stop him every night.”

The honor comes following a season where Weisbrod helped guide the Cardinals to an 18-win campaign in the regular season, and receive its first berth in the Southland Conference Championships since the 2012 season.

A former first-team NJCAA All-American, Weisbrod made an immediate impact with the Cardinals after transferring from Lamar State College Port Arthur. The Nederland, Texas native, led the team and finished sixth in the league in scoring (15.8 ppg) and was second in the Southland in rebounds (8.4 rpg), despite being undersized for his position. He also finished fifth in the conference shooting nearly 53 percent from the field.

Weisbrod started every game for the Cardinals in the 2016-17 season leading the team in scoring 16 times and rebounding 20 times. He garnered SLC Player of the Week honors in December following a three-game stretch that saw him average 27 points and better than 11 rebounds.

Weisbrod proved himself as a double-double machine during his first season with the Cardinals. He finished tied for third in the league with 10 double-doubles just one off the overall lead. Weisbrod scored in double-figures in his first seven games, and 26 times overall this season. He also grabbed double-figure rebounds 10 times including a career-high 17 at Idaho State.

Weisbrod’s scored at least 20 points in a game eight times with two 30-point efforts. He scored a career-high 34 points against Southeastern Louisiana, and closed out the regular season with a 32-point showing against rival McNeese.

“Colton faced double and triple teams all season, and despite that figured out a way to not only score, but be effective on the glass,” said Price. “The scary thing about Colton is I believe his best basketball is still ahead of him.”

Lamar faces SE Louisiana in first round of the SLC tournament Wednesday at 7:30 pm at the Merrell Center in Katy.

LU CARDINALS

(© 2017 KBMT)