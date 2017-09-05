USA scores late goal to tie Honduras 1-1

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras -- Bobby Wood scored off a scramble in the 85th minute, and the United States escaped from Honduras with a 1-1 tie Tuesday after nearly falling into a deep hole in World Cup qualifying.

Romell Quioto scored in the 27th minute after defender Omar Gonzalez failed to clear the ball with a slide tackle. Quioto was left with an open 11-yard shot that beat goalkeeper Brad Guzan to the far post, causing exuberant fans to stomp and shake Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano.

Christian Pulisic was fouled about 30 yards from the goal and Kellyn Acosta took the free kick. Goalkeeper Luis Lopez batted the ball with his left hand, and Matt Besler hooked it to Jordan Morris. He sent a backward header to Wood, a 73rd-minute substitute, who chested the ball and scored his ninth international goal, avoiding a huge U.S. embarrassment and deflating fans who had been celebrating since the start.

The U.S. remained third in the CONCACAF region with nine points, ahead of Honduras on goal difference with two qualifiers remaining. Panama had seven points and was in position to overtake the Americans later on Tuesday when it hosted last-place Trinidad and Tobago.

