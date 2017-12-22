Texas high school football playoff scores, pairings
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Allen 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Lake Travis 28, Katy 14
State Championship
Allen (15-0) vs. Lake Travis (13-2), 3 p.m. Saturday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Waco Midway 28, Longview 26
Cypress Fairbanks 14, Austin Westlake 6
State Championship
Waco Midway (15-0) vs. Cypress Fairbanks (14-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Dallas Highland Park 45, Denton Ryan 35
Manvel 35, Angleton 10
State Championship
Dallas Highland Park (14-1) vs. Manvel (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Aledo 28, Mansfield Legacy 21
College Station 49, Austin McCallum 21
State Championship
Aledo (15-0) vs. College Station (13-2), 11 a.m. Saturday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Kennedale 54, Stephenville 28
Carthage 46, Waco La Vega 39
State Championship
Carthage 49 Kennedale 21 [Final]
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 45, Graham 14
West Orange-Stark 30, Wimberley 21
State Championship
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41 West Orange-Stark 21 [Final]
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Brock 49, Kemp 21
Rockdale 31, Yoakum 21
State Semifinals
Rockdale 45 Brock 29 [Final]
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Gunter 56, Canadian 27
Newton 56, Boling 28
State Championship
NEWTON 40 Gunter 16 [Final] - 4th state title for Eagles
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Mart 33, Stratford 13
Refugio 63, San Augustine 21
State Championship
Mart 34. Refugio 21 [Final]
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Muenster 31, Wellington 28
Tenaha 60, Burton 22
State Championship
Muenster 27 Tenaha 20 [Final]
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Borden County 60 Jonesboro 22 [Final]
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
Strawn 78 Blamorhea 42 [Final]
[ESPN] - In the deep annals of Texas high school football, K-Lani Nava now can say she owns a little piece of history.
Nava, a senior at Strawn School, became the first female to score points in a University Interscholastic League (UIL) state title game when she booted nine extra points on Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.
Her feat -- done with her right foot -- helped unbeaten Strawn (16-0) to a 78-42 victory over Balmorhea in the Class 1A Division II Six-Man championship game.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs