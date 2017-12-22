KBMT
UIL Football State championship results

KBMT 7:37 PM. CST December 22, 2017


Texas high school football playoff scores, pairings
    
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
    
State Semifinals
    
Allen 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
    
Lake Travis 28, Katy 14
    
State Championship
    
Allen (15-0) vs. Lake Travis (13-2), 3 p.m. Saturday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium
    
___
    
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
    
State Semifinals
    
Waco Midway 28, Longview 26
    
Cypress Fairbanks 14, Austin Westlake 6
    
State Championship
    
Waco Midway (15-0) vs. Cypress Fairbanks (14-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium
    
___
    
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
    
State Semifinals
    
Dallas Highland Park 45, Denton Ryan 35
    
Manvel 35, Angleton 10
    
State Championship
    
Dallas Highland Park (14-1) vs. Manvel (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium
    
___
    
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
    
State Semifinals
    
Aledo 28, Mansfield Legacy 21
    
College Station 49, Austin McCallum 21
    
State Championship
    
Aledo (15-0) vs. College Station (13-2), 11 a.m. Saturday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium
    
___
    
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
    
State Semifinals
    
Kennedale 54, Stephenville 28
    
Carthage 46, Waco La Vega 39
    
State Championship
    
Carthage  49  Kennedale   21  [Final]
    
___
    
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
    
State Semifinals
    
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 45, Graham 14
    
West Orange-Stark 30, Wimberley 21
    
State Championship
    
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41  West Orange-Stark  21  [Final]
    
___
    
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
    
State Semifinals
    
Brock 49, Kemp 21
    
Rockdale 31, Yoakum 21
    
State Semifinals
    
Rockdale  45  Brock  29  [Final]
    
___
    
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
    
State Semifinals
    
Gunter 56, Canadian 27
    
Newton 56, Boling 28
    
State Championship
    
NEWTON  40  Gunter  16  [Final] - 4th state title for Eagles
    
___
    
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
    
State Semifinals
    
Mart 33, Stratford 13
    
Refugio 63, San Augustine 21
    
State Championship
    
Mart  34. Refugio 21  [Final]
    
___
    
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
    
State Semifinals
    
Muenster 31, Wellington 28
    
Tenaha 60, Burton 22
    
State Championship
    
Muenster  27  Tenaha  20  [Final]
    
___
    
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
    
State Championship
    
Borden County   60    Jonesboro   22  [Final]
___
    
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
    
State Championship
    
Strawn  78  Blamorhea  42  [Final]

[ESPN] - In the deep annals of Texas high school football, K-Lani Nava now can say she owns a little piece of history.

Nava, a senior at Strawn School, became the first female to score points in a University Interscholastic League (UIL) state title game when she booted nine extra points on Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

Her feat -- done with her right foot -- helped unbeaten Strawn (16-0) to a 78-42 victory over Balmorhea in the Class 1A Division II Six-Man championship game.

