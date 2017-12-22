

Texas high school football playoff scores, pairings



CLASS 6A DIVISION I



State Semifinals



Allen 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7



Lake Travis 28, Katy 14



State Championship



Allen (15-0) vs. Lake Travis (13-2), 3 p.m. Saturday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium



___



CLASS 6A DIVISION II



State Semifinals



Waco Midway 28, Longview 26



Cypress Fairbanks 14, Austin Westlake 6



State Championship



Waco Midway (15-0) vs. Cypress Fairbanks (14-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium



___



CLASS 5A DIVISION I



State Semifinals



Dallas Highland Park 45, Denton Ryan 35



Manvel 35, Angleton 10



State Championship



Dallas Highland Park (14-1) vs. Manvel (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium



___



CLASS 5A DIVISION II



State Semifinals



Aledo 28, Mansfield Legacy 21



College Station 49, Austin McCallum 21



State Championship



Aledo (15-0) vs. College Station (13-2), 11 a.m. Saturday, Arlington's AT&T Stadium



___



CLASS 4A DIVISION I



State Semifinals



Kennedale 54, Stephenville 28



Carthage 46, Waco La Vega 39



State Championship



Carthage 49 Kennedale 21 [Final]



___



CLASS 4A DIVISION II



State Semifinals



Texarkana Pleasant Grove 45, Graham 14



West Orange-Stark 30, Wimberley 21



State Championship



Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41 West Orange-Stark 21 [Final]



___



CLASS 3A DIVISION I



State Semifinals



Brock 49, Kemp 21



Rockdale 31, Yoakum 21



State Semifinals



Rockdale 45 Brock 29 [Final]



___



CLASS 3A DIVISION II



State Semifinals



Gunter 56, Canadian 27



Newton 56, Boling 28



State Championship



NEWTON 40 Gunter 16 [Final] - 4th state title for Eagles



___



CLASS 2A DIVISION I



State Semifinals



Mart 33, Stratford 13



Refugio 63, San Augustine 21



State Championship



Mart 34. Refugio 21 [Final]



___



CLASS 2A DIVISION II



State Semifinals



Muenster 31, Wellington 28



Tenaha 60, Burton 22



State Championship



Muenster 27 Tenaha 20 [Final]



___



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I



State Championship



Borden County 60 Jonesboro 22 [Final]

___



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II



State Championship



Strawn 78 Blamorhea 42 [Final]

[ESPN] - In the deep annals of Texas high school football, K-Lani Nava now can say she owns a little piece of history.

Nava, a senior at Strawn School, became the first female to score points in a University Interscholastic League (UIL) state title game when she booted nine extra points on Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

Her feat -- done with her right foot -- helped unbeaten Strawn (16-0) to a 78-42 victory over Balmorhea in the Class 1A Division II Six-Man championship game.

